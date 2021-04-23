UNC System announces its teaching excellence awards for 2021. Here are the UNCG and N.C. A&T winners.

UNCG's Rebecca B. MacLeod and N.C. A&T's Comfort O. Okpala are the two Greensboro winners of the UNC System's 2021 Awards for Excellence in Teaching.
MacLeod is a professor of music education at UNCG. Okpala is a professor of leadership studies at A&T.
The annual awards, announced Thursday, are presented by the UNC Board of Governors to one faculty member at each of the 16 state universities and the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics. Each winner receives a commemorative bronze medallion and $12,500.
UNCG in a news release described MacLeod as a national and international leader in music education. She teaches both undergraduate and graduate students, many of whom are training to become licensed music teachers in public schools. She also teaches and administers a pair of community programs that offers instruction in string instruments to students from underserved populations.
MacLeod is the author of a textbook, “Teaching Strings in Today’s Classroom.” She's also the director of an ensemble of UNCG student musicians — some music majors, some not.
A past winner of UNCG's Research Excellence Award, MacLeod has been on the UNCG faculty since 2006. She earned her doctorate at Florida State University.
Okpala has been on the faculty of A&T's Department of Leadership Studies and Adult Education since 2006 after earning a doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University. She has taught both graduate and undergraduate courses in human development, educational psychology, leadership theory, research design and other topics.
She has served as chair for more than 50 doctoral dissertations and supervised numerous other students as they worked on their dissertations. A&T in a news release said she's recognized on campus as a mentor who works with her students long after they graduate.
A&T said Okpala is currently the co-education director for a $9 million National Science Foundation grant in STEM leadership. In 2015, she organized the first Contemporary issues in Transformative and Innovative Leadership Conference for students, faculty and other professionals. That event is now held annually.
Other area winners of the UNC System's teaching excellence awards are Lauren Vilchik, a professor and assistant dean of graduate studies in the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts; and Lynn Roche Zubov, an associate professor of education at Winston-Salem State University.
