UNC System announces its teaching excellence awards for 2021. Here are the UNCG and N.C. A&T winners.

Okpala has been on the faculty of A&T's Department of Leadership Studies and Adult Education since 2006 after earning a doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University. She has taught both graduate and undergraduate courses in human development, educational psychology, leadership theory, research design and other topics.

She has served as chair for more than 50 doctoral dissertations and supervised numerous other students as they worked on their dissertations. A&T in a news release said she's recognized on campus as a mentor who works with her students long after they graduate.

A&T said Okpala is currently the co-education director for a $9 million National Science Foundation grant in STEM leadership. In 2015, she organized the first Contemporary issues in Transformative and Innovative Leadership Conference for students, faculty and other professionals. That event is now held annually.

Other area winners of the UNC System's teaching excellence awards are Lauren Vilchik, a professor and assistant dean of graduate studies in the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts; and Lynn Roche Zubov, an associate professor of education at Winston-Salem State University.

