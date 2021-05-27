UNC System extends ACT and SAT waiver for a second year

The UNC System has extended its admissions test score waiver for one more year.

A divided UNC Board of Governors said Thursday that students won't have to submit an SAT or ACT score when they apply to North Carolina's public universities in 2022.

The UNC System put a similar waiver in place last summer for the 2021 admissions cycle after the ACT and the College Board, which administers the SAT, canceled numerous testing dates in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because North Carolina and the nation have largely opened back up after the pandemic, several Board of Governors members pushed this week to reinstate the UNC System's usual test-score requirement.

But UNC System officials noted that many public high schools in rural parts of the state didn't give the ACT like they did before the pandemic. About 22,000 students — twice as many as in 2020 — weren't able to take the ACT at school this spring.

UNC System officials said it's unclear if these students, because of cost, distance or availability, will be able to take a standardized test before they apply to college.