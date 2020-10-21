UNC System schools to hold first virtual open houses next week

The UNC System will hold virtual open houses next week to give prospective students a glimpse of each of the 16 state universities.

The online open houses — a first for the UNC System — will run from Monday to Friday. The system office said in a news release that each UNC System university will give a 30-minute presentation that includes a broad overview of its campus and specific features unique to that school. Admissions counselors from each university will be available to answer questions from students.

Each UNC System school will take part in two open houses next week — one in a morning session that starts at 11 a.m. and another in an evening session beginning at 6 p.m.

The UNC System said it is offering these online sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to restrictions on gatherings statewide. The system office said the virtual tours will allow more students to explore more campuses across the state because they don't have to travel there.