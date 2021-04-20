UNC System won't require COVID-19 vaccines for students but Wake Forest will

North Carolina's public university system won't require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before they start fall semester classes in August, but Wake Forest University will.

The UNC System said it "strongly recommends" that new and returning students get a vaccine but won't make the shots mandatory, according to a statement provided to the News & Record on Tuesday.

"The University of North Carolina System remains committed to following guidance from public health officials and state law regarding vaccinations. No federal or state public health official has directed that COVID-19 vaccinations be mandated for students at institutions of higher education," the statement reads.

"The UNC System strongly recommends the vaccine for students but is not requiring it. We urge our students and all North Carolinians to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity."

Wake Forest announced late Tuesday that it "intends to require" that all new and returning students get vaccinated by July 1. The vaccine requirement for the upcoming fall semester applies to all undergraduate, graduate and professional school students who are taking classes, plan to participate in campus activities or are enrolled in study abroad or study away programs.