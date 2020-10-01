UNCG and Cone Health get national support for Bingham Park project

The new project builds on a previous two-year effort that addressed environmental issues at the 12-acre park in Greensboro's Cottage Grove neighborhood. Bingham Park was once the site of a trash incinerator and landfill from the 1920s to the 1950s. It's also one of about 650 former trash-dumping grounds across North Carolina. Many of these old sites, like the one at Bingham Park, were built in neighborhoods of color and long before current environmental regulations were put in place.