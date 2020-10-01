UNCG and Cone Health get national support for Bingham Park project

GREENSBORO — A UNCG and Cone Health project to address a polluted city park will be supported by a national foundation for the next three years.
The university and health care network announced Thursday that their work in Greensboro's Bingham Park has won a fellowship from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Support Local Journalism
The new project builds on a previous two-year effort that addressed environmental issues at the 12-acre park in Greensboro's Cottage Grove neighborhood. Bingham Park was once the site of a trash incinerator and landfill from the 1920s to the 1950s. It's also one of about 650 former trash-dumping grounds across North Carolina. Many of these old sites, like the one at Bingham Park, were built in neighborhoods of color and long before current environmental regulations were put in place.
According to news releases from UNCG and Cone Health, this new project will address environmental injustices in the surrounding community, evaluate the effectiveness of an environmental education program developed by UNCG and Cone Health and build a case for correcting environmental issues at the park and in nearby streams.
Two UNCG faculty members and a Cone Health director are leading this local project. They are Stephen Sills, a sociology professor and director of UNCG's Center for Housing and Community Studies; Sandra Echeverria, an associate professor of public health education; and Kathy Colville, director of Cone Health Healthy Communities.
The UNCG-Cone Health effort is one of 15 project selected this year by the New Jersey-based foundation's Interdisciplinary Research Leaders initiative to address either community environment and health or families and child health. Project leaders get $25,000 annually for three years and a one-time research grant of up to $125,000.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!