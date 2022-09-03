UNCG architecture students to work with Walnut Cove community to design center

WALNUT COVE — In a scene fitting for a tent revival, impassioned speakers shared the microphone while guests gathered under shade in summer's afternoon heat.

As Leslie Bray Brewer looked out at her audience of familiar and new faces, she shared her wish to bless the town with a new community center. She runs a nonprofit that acquired land for it in 2017 where the old Dodson Hotel once stood at the corner of North Main and East Second streets.

"This town is my heart," said Brewer, a UNCG alumna who is driving the efforts to build the center. It was her connection to UNCG that prompted a new partnership that will help bring a collective vision to life.

On Tuesday, UNCG professor Travis Hicks and 18 of his architecture students went to Walnut Cove to meet Brewer and to learn as much as they can about the center they will be asked to propose designs for by December.

Hicks told his students and other guests seated under the tent that much of his early education in architecture was spent imagining projects and involved work that did not engage people in the community. That has changed.

He asked residents to look around.

"Who from Walnut Cove is not here? Invite them to become quickly engaged," he told them, "so we can get to know the entirety of your community."

He assured residents that their opinions and different visions for a community center were in good hands.

"You're getting our highest level students engaged in this work," he said of his students, who are seniors.

The class then walked with Brewer along Main Street to begin to get a feel for the town, its history and its wish for the future center.

Sahd Bayor, one of the students involved in the project, soaked in all the information as he and his classmates looked around.

"I do want to become an architect," Bayor said. "It's good practice for us and how to talk to people in a community.

Turning to UNCG

Brewer runs a nonprofit named Times of Refreshing based out of the former Lois Dodson Smith house — now called The Well — at 201 E. Second St. The home is next to the grassy corner lot where the center is proposed.

"For the past few years, we have been trying to find an affordable, interested architect — to no avail," Brewer told the News & Record in a recent email. "I had an idea to approach my college alma mater's architectural program, and this has blossomed into a beautiful partnership between UNCG's senior architecture students and our nonprofit."

For Hicks and his students, Brewer's request will serve as an opportunity to learn and help a community in need. In addition to teaching architecture, Hicks also is director of the Center for Community-Engaged Design, a research center at UNCG that fosters community/university partnerships. Much of the center's work is done in areas where resources are limited.

Hicks said his students will include the community in the design process.

"We'll try to reach out to as many different community groups as possible in a one-semester time frame," Hicks said. "We hope to get to know as much as we can from different stakeholders in Walnut Cove and come up with some preliminary designs for a community center."

Brewer said she hopes to be able to use donations and any possible grant money to construct a "beautiful multipurpose building" large enough to have a standard high school basketball court and other amenities.

She wants it to be a health and wellness center that "would double as a gathering place for townspeople." Brewer, who is a mother to five children, also wants the center to provide recreation for local youth.

"Since no one takes a salary in our nonprofit, we have been saving our donations to pay for this facility," Brewer said. "We also are praying for a grant or huge donation from someone."

The property is already zoned for the center, she said.

"We have been talking about this for five years," Brewer said about her frequent updates to local residents. "Now they're finally seeing things happen."