UNCG gets $1 million for scholarships from a former board chair and her husband

Safran — one of two co-chairs of UNCG's early-stages fundraising campaign — had previously given money to the university for nursing, performing arts and student-athlete scholarships. The new scholarship will be available to top UNCG students regardless of major.

Perry Safran is an attorney and former Raleigh city councilman. He previously served on the board of UNCG's foundation and is a current trustee at N.C. State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree.

Susan Safran told trustees Thursday that during her time on UNCG's board she heard repeatedly that the university needed to do more to attract more bright students regardless of their financial situations.

"I just thought that this was a good way to try to get some of those students onto our campus," she said of the new scholarship. "I think we're headed in a wonderful direction. I'm so excited to be able to do this."

Thursday's donation to establish the Safran Family Endowed Scholarship is the second gift of $1 million or more that UNCG has received this fall.

UNCG announced in September that Linda and Tom Sloan of Greensboro had committed $2 million for a new academic scholarship fund. Linda Sloan is a UNCG graduate and a current UNCG trustee, and Tom Sloan is a former member of the UNCG governing board.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

