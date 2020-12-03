UNCG gets $1 million for scholarships from a former board chair and her husband

GREENSBORO — A former UNCG trustee and her husband have given $1 million to UNCG for a new merit scholarship fund.
The gift, announced Thursday, is from Susan and Perry Safran of Raleigh. Susan Safran served as a UNCG trustee for 10 years and was the board's chairwoman when current Chancellor Frank Gilliam was hired.
The new scholarship "will make a remarkable impact on the lives of high-achieving Spartan students year after year," current Chairwoman Betsy Oakley said at UNCG's Board of Trustees meeting Thursday. "This is a gift that will continue to give."
Susan Safran earned her nursing degree from UNCG in 1977, worked as a critical care nurse and later founded CPR Consultants, a Raleigh company that provides basic and advanced life-saving training. During her tenure on UNCG's governing board from 2009 to 2019, she served for two years as chairwoman and led the search committee that brought Gilliam to UNCG in 2015.
Gilliam and others credit Safran for last-minute lobbying of state legislative leaders to include a major UNCG construction project on North Carolina's higher education bond issue in 2016. That $105 million facility, the Nursing and Instructional Building, is scheduled to open early next year.
Safran — one of two co-chairs of UNCG's early-stages fundraising campaign — had previously given money to the university for nursing, performing arts and student-athlete scholarships. The new scholarship will be available to top UNCG students regardless of major.
Perry Safran is an attorney and former Raleigh city councilman. He previously served on the board of UNCG's foundation and is a current trustee at N.C. State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree.
Susan Safran told trustees Thursday that during her time on UNCG's board she heard repeatedly that the university needed to do more to attract more bright students regardless of their financial situations.
"I just thought that this was a good way to try to get some of those students onto our campus," she said of the new scholarship. "I think we're headed in a wonderful direction. I'm so excited to be able to do this."
Thursday's donation to establish the Safran Family Endowed Scholarship is the second gift of $1 million or more that UNCG has received this fall.
UNCG announced in September that Linda and Tom Sloan of Greensboro had committed $2 million for a new academic scholarship fund. Linda Sloan is a UNCG graduate and a current UNCG trustee, and Tom Sloan is a former member of the UNCG governing board.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!