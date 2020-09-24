UNCG gets $2 million for a new full-ride merit scholarship

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro couple has given $2 million to UNCG to establish a new full-ride merit scholarship.
The donation, announced Thursday, comes from Tom and Linda Sloan, who both have served on the university's governing board. The Sloan Endowed Scholarship is now the seventh scholarship program that pays the full cost of attending UNCG.
"This is an example of how important we think UNCG is in our community and what a great future that it has for both the university and our community," Linda Sloan said during Thursday's virtual Board of Trustees meeting.
Linda Sloan is a current UNCG trustee whom was appointed to a four-term last year by the UNC Board of Governors. She earned her master's degree in fine arts from UNCG and is a retired Greensboro Day School teacher. Her local arts and philanthropic efforts have included serving as the founding board chairwoman of Triad Stage and on the boards of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, the UNC School of the Arts Foundation and other organizations.
Tom Sloan is a past chairman of Southern Optical Co. and BNC Bancorp and Bank of North Carolina, the High Point bank that was acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners in 2017. Sloan was on the Pinnacle board until earlier this year. Tom Sloan served on UNCG's Board of Trustees for nine years and is a former chairman of that board.
The first Sloan Scholarship was awarded this fall to Raven Sizemore, a first-year student from Randleman who's majoring in music. UNCG said it eventually hopes to award two scholarships annually and have eight Sloan Scholars — four in each undergraduate class — on campus at any one time.
The Sloan Scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, fees, room and board at UNCG and pay for a study abroad, internship or service learning experience. Scholarships will be awarded to high-achieving students regardless of potential major who need financial help to attend UNCG.
Tom Sloan said he and Linda had two key reasons for donating a significant amount to UNCG: to help students attend the university and to signal support for UNCG's fundraising campaign. The university is in the early stages of its fundraising campaign and is about a year away from making a public announcement about the effort.
"We hope it will encourage others to make similar gifts or smaller gifts, depending on their capacity," Tom Sloan said.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
