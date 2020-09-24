UNCG gets $2 million for a new full-ride merit scholarship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro couple has given $2 million to UNCG to establish a new full-ride merit scholarship.

The donation, announced Thursday, comes from Tom and Linda Sloan, who both have served on the university's governing board. The Sloan Endowed Scholarship is now the seventh scholarship program that pays the full cost of attending UNCG.

"This is an example of how important we think UNCG is in our community and what a great future that it has for both the university and our community," Linda Sloan said during Thursday's virtual Board of Trustees meeting.

Linda Sloan is a current UNCG trustee whom was appointed to a four-term last year by the UNC Board of Governors. She earned her master's degree in fine arts from UNCG and is a retired Greensboro Day School teacher. Her local arts and philanthropic efforts have included serving as the founding board chairwoman of Triad Stage and on the boards of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, the UNC School of the Arts Foundation and other organizations.