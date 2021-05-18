UNCG gets $2 million to support its apparel studies program

GREENSBORO — UNCG said it will use a new $2 million donation to give scholarships to top students in one of its business school programs.

The donation, announced Tuesday, will create an endowed scholarship fund for the Department of Consumer, Apparel and Retail Studies.

UNCG plans to award two four-year merit scholarships each year starting in the fall semester of 2022. A UNCG spokesman said Tuesday the university hasn't yet determined the amounts for each grant.

McRae Banks, dean of the Bryan School of Business and Economics where the consumer, apparel and retail studies department is housed, called the donation "a game-changer."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're particularly pleased to receive this gift because it will support our students as they develop into exceptional problem solvers and make their mark on the apparel industry," Banks added in a statement.

The donation came from the Blue Bell Foundation, the charitable arm of the former work apparel company Blue Bell Inc.