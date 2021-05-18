 Skip to main content
UNCG gets $2 million to support its apparel studies program
20180402g_nws_uncg_cars_scissors

UNCG Consumer, Apparel, and Retail Studies program student Cassidy Burel works during a lab class at UNCG on March 29, 2018. The program celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017-18.

 H. Scott Hoffmann, News & Record

GREENSBORO — UNCG said it will use a new $2 million donation to give scholarships to top students in one of its business school programs.

The donation, announced Tuesday, will create an endowed scholarship fund for the Department of Consumer, Apparel and Retail Studies.

UNCG plans to award two four-year merit scholarships each year starting in the fall semester of 2022. A UNCG spokesman said Tuesday the university hasn't yet determined the amounts for each grant.

McRae Banks, dean of the Bryan School of Business and Economics where the consumer, apparel and retail studies department is housed, called the donation "a game-changer."

"We're particularly pleased to receive this gift because it will support our students as they develop into exceptional problem solvers and make their mark on the apparel industry," Banks added in a statement.

The donation came from the Blue Bell Foundation, the charitable arm of the former work apparel company Blue Bell Inc.

Blue Bell was formed in Greensboro in 1904 — its former factory at South Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places — and was acquired by clothing and footwear maker VF Corporation in 1986. Blue Bell made denim overalls and other denim clothing and was best known for creating the Wrangler brand.

About 300 UNCG students are majoring in consumer, apparel and retail studies, according to the university. Most graduates of the program go on to apparel industry careers in fashion, design, production, merchandising and related areas.

The CARS program, as it's known on campus, offers a doctoral degree, a master's degree and three graduate-level certificates. The program celebrated its centennial during the 2017-18 school year.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

