UNCG lays off 13 in its online division

GREENSBORO — UNCG has laid off 13 employees in its online division as it deals with budget fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job cuts took place last week in UNCG Online, which runs the university's online graduate and undergraduate degree programs. UNCG spokeswoman Eden Bloss said affected employees got "very generous" severance packages and can keep their university health care coverage for the next year. These former employees also will get priority consideration for job openings at UNCG.

UNCG has about 3,050 employees.

In a statement to the News & Record, Bloss said the layoffs were a result of enrollment and revenue declines and increased costs due to the pandemic.

"Difficult times will mean difficult, but necessary, decisions to reduce expenses and address large and unexpected budget gaps created by these major simultaneous challenges ... " Bloss said. "At UNCG, resource actions that impact people are a last resort, but will be necessary in some cases."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}