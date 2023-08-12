GREENSBORO — What used to be an RV is now the UNCG School of Nursing’s new medical clinic on wheels.

In partnership with Cone Heath, the university looks to use the mobile clinic to help offer free, accessible health services in rural and medically underserved communities while providing opportunities for UNCG nursing students to learn about community healthcare.

“That’s the future of nursing,” said Sandra S. Yamane, a clinical associate professor at UNCG. “To treat people, catch them upstream, before they end up in the hospital.”

Mission Mobile Medical, a Greensboro-based mobile health clinic manufacturer, retrofitted the vehicle. Inside, there’s an examination area, a bathroom and various testing equipment, including machines to analyze blood or urine samples.

Dubbed, “Minerva’s Mobile Health,” the mobile clinic will serve communities in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Caswell, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. The name recalls the Roman goddess of wisdom and women’s arts who has become a symbol for UNCG.

It’s already been out to a few places in July. Next Friday, the nursing school plans to use the unit to offer back-to-school physicals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Disability Advocacy Center in Greensboro.

Yamane said the physicals and testing are some of the first things the mobile unit is being used for, but they also expect to get into providing some primary care, as well as care and education for people with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes. She expects nurse practitioners on the faculty to serve with the unit alongside students.

Funding for the mobile unit and the associated health outreach comes out of a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration that the university applied for in conjunction with Cone Health.

UNCG nursing students Jazmine Williams and Lauren McWhinnie were among those who attended the ceremony at UNCG on Friday.

They said they hope to get to serve with the mobile unit as part of a class and clinic that they are signed up for this autumn at UNCG. They expect to provide services and education out in the community at health fairs, and potentially, on the mobile unit, with all its equipment and private examination space.

“I’m just excited that we have a unit that’s able to serve people in ways that maybe a health fair can’t,” Williams said.

Alison Sigmon, a senior program manager with Cone Health, explained that Cone Health is helping identify the areas most in need of mobile health services. During the pandemic, she said, Cone created a model to identify where to send out resources for testing and vaccination, and they are using an expanded version for this grant.

A hotspot, under this model, she said, might be a place where there are no health services nearby, and where the residents have an higher incidence of hypertension and other chronic conditions.

That could be a good place for UNCG’s Minerva Mobile Health, or one Cone’s mobile medical units, to make a visit.

UNCG School of School of Nursing Dean Debra Barksdale said people without cars aren’t the only ones who face geographic barriers to access to healthcare. Driving longer distances to get to healthcare requires time and money that not everyone has.

“In my experience, a lot of it has to do with just having something available that people can get to in a reasonable amount of time,” Barksdale said.

She said that communities or groups interested in getting the medical unit to come out to them can visit nursing.uncg.edu/academics/mobile-health/ to find contact information for the program leaders.

The services provided, she said, aren’t meant to be a total replacement for other forms of healthcare, and she expects that part of their role will be making referrals.

“We will just be another point of contact or access for people,” she said.