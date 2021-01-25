UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College to hold a virtual MLK celebration this week

GREENSBORO — Three local universities will host a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. event on Wednesday night.

The ninth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will start at 6 p.m. online at racialequity.uncg.edu. UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College are co-hosting the 2021 commemoration, which is free and open to the public.

The event will feature a panel discussion on student activism. One student from each school will take part: Arthur Claiborne of N.C. A&T, Edmond Gayton of UNCG and Mariam Sheriff of Guilford College. La'Tonya Wiley, senior interpreter at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, will moderate.

The event also will include spoken word performances by students from each of the three local schools.

This program is normally held in person on a local college campus, but it's virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

