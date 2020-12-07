UNCG names an interim nursing school leader after the death of its dean

GREENSBORO — UNCG has appointed an associate dean and a long-time faculty member to be the interim dean of its nursing school.

UNCG said Monday that Heidi Krowchuk will serve as the interim leader of the School of Nursing while the university searches for a permanent dean. Krowchuk replaces Robin Remsburg, who died Thursday after a long illness.

Krowchuk is associate dean for academic programs at the nursing school, which had nearly 700 students enrolled this fall in its undergraduate and graduate programs. She's also an associate professor in the family and community nursing department and an Eloise R. Lewis Excellence Professor in the nursing school.

A UNCG faculty member since 1990, Krowchuk taught previously at Yale University in Connecticut and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where she earned her doctorate.