UNCG names an interim nursing school leader after the death of its dean

GREENSBORO — UNCG has appointed an associate dean and a long-time faculty member to be the interim dean of its nursing school.
UNCG said Monday that Heidi Krowchuk will serve as the interim leader of the School of Nursing while the university searches for a permanent dean. Krowchuk replaces Robin Remsburg, who died Thursday after a long illness.
Krowchuk is associate dean for academic programs at the nursing school, which had nearly 700 students enrolled this fall in its undergraduate and graduate programs. She's also an associate professor in the family and community nursing department and an Eloise R. Lewis Excellence Professor in the nursing school.
A UNCG faculty member since 1990, Krowchuk taught previously at Yale University in Connecticut and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where she earned her doctorate.
As an associate dean, Krowchuk helped launched the doctor of nursing practice program in 2015 and was that program's interim director for its first year. She also has been involved with the plans to move the nursing school to the new Nursing and Instructional Building, which is scheduled to open in January.
Remsburg, who earned her master's degree from UNCG, had been UNCG's nursing school dean since 2013.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
