UNCG names new provost; Debbie Storrs is hired from North Dakota

Storrs also will hold a faculty appointment as a professor of sociology. Her salary will be $320,000.

In a message to the UNCG community, Chancellor Frank Gilliam said he has "been impressed by her commitment to public higher education and its transformative power" and described her as "an energetic, collaborative, and transparent leader with the ability to get things done." He also noted that Storrs, like many UNCG students, was the first in her family to earn a college degree.

"I have every confidence that Dr. Storrs is the right person at the right time for UNCG as we aspire to be a national model for how to blend access and excellence to transform our students, the institution and the community," Gilliam wrote.

Storrs will be UNCG's third full-time provost since Gilliam came to UNCG in 2015.

Dana Dunn, who was hired by former chancellor Linda Brady, resigned last June but remains at UNCG as a sociology professor. Jim Coleman, hired from the University of Arkansas to replace Dunn, was removed from that position in December "due to behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders at UNCG."