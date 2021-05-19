UNCG names new provost; Debbie Storrs is hired from North Dakota

GREENSBORO — UNCG has a new chief academic officer.
The university on Wednesday announced that it has hired Debbie Storrs to be provost and executive vice chancellor. She'll start June 30.
Storrs for the past year has been the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Dakota, a public university with about 13,600 students. She has worked there since 2013, when she was appointed dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. Storrs was later promoted to senior vice provost in the academic affairs division, where, according to UNCG, she worked on enrollment and student success projects and other initiatives.
Storrs got her bachelor's degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage and two graduate degrees — a master's and doctorate in sociology — from the University of Oregon. Before going to North Dakota, she was a professor, department chair and associate dean at the University of Idaho.
At UNCG, Storrs will be the second-ranking administrator and responsible for the university's academic enterprise, which includes seven schools and colleges and all of their graduate and undergraduate degree programs; UNCG's research and online education programs; the university's libraries; the honors college and the student affairs division.
Storrs also will hold a faculty appointment as a professor of sociology. Her salary will be $320,000.
In a message to the UNCG community, Chancellor Frank Gilliam said he has "been impressed by her commitment to public higher education and its transformative power" and described her as "an energetic, collaborative, and transparent leader with the ability to get things done." He also noted that Storrs, like many UNCG students, was the first in her family to earn a college degree.
"I have every confidence that Dr. Storrs is the right person at the right time for UNCG as we aspire to be a national model for how to blend access and excellence to transform our students, the institution and the community," Gilliam wrote.
Storrs will be UNCG's third full-time provost since Gilliam came to UNCG in 2015.
Dana Dunn, who was hired by former chancellor Linda Brady, resigned last June but remains at UNCG as a sociology professor. Jim Coleman, hired from the University of Arkansas to replace Dunn, was removed from that position in December "due to behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders at UNCG."
Terri Shelton, UNCG's vice chancellor of research and engagement, has been interim provost since December.