UNCG nursing school dean Robin Remsburg dies

GREENSBORO — The dean of UNCG's nursing school died Thursday after a long illness.
The university announced the death of Robin Remsburg in a message to students and employees Thursday.
Remsburg, a UNCG alumna, was named dean of the UNCG School of Nursing in 2013 after five years at George Mason University in Virginia, where she has been a nursing professor, associate dean and director of that university's nursing school.
She previously worked at The Johns Hopkins University in Maryland and the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UNCG said Remsburg was a long-time clinical nurse specialist in geriatric and gerontological nursing.
Remsburg earned a bachelor's of nursing from UNC-Chapel Hill, a master's of nursing education from UNCG and a doctorate in nursing research from the University of Maryland.
UNCG announced earlier this year that Remsburg had intended to step down as nursing dean in July and retire in late 2022.
UNCG credited Remsburg with helping to plan the new Nursing and Instructional Building, which is scheduled to open in the spring, and the Union Square Campus, a nursing education building in downtown Greensboro shared by UNCG, N.C. A&T, GTCC and Cone Health. The university also said she expanded and improved several nursing programs that increased the school's enrollment.
"The thing that stands out in my mind about Robin, perhaps even more than her many academic and administrative accomplishments, is that she truly loved this university, and she will be deeply missed by all of us in the Spartan community," Chancellor Frank Gilliam wrote in a campus message Thursday.
Funeral arrangements and plans for a campus memorial service were incomplete Friday.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!