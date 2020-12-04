UNCG nursing school dean Robin Remsburg dies

GREENSBORO — The dean of UNCG's nursing school died Thursday after a long illness.

The university announced the death of Robin Remsburg in a message to students and employees Thursday.

Remsburg, a UNCG alumna, was named dean of the UNCG School of Nursing in 2013 after five years at George Mason University in Virginia, where she has been a nursing professor, associate dean and director of that university's nursing school.

She previously worked at The Johns Hopkins University in Maryland and the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UNCG said Remsburg was a long-time clinical nurse specialist in geriatric and gerontological nursing.

Remsburg earned a bachelor's of nursing from UNC-Chapel Hill, a master's of nursing education from UNCG and a doctorate in nursing research from the University of Maryland.

UNCG announced earlier this year that Remsburg had intended to step down as nursing dean in July and retire in late 2022.