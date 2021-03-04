UNCG opts for a third straight virtual commencement, but adds an in-person feature

New for the class of 2021 is what UNCG is calling "Cross the Quad." UNCG said it will set up a stage inside The Quad, a historic dorm complex on campus, and give students a chance to walk across stage and have their names read aloud.

This event will take place over several days during commencement week. It will be livestreamed and recorded, and a photographer will take pictures of each graduate who takes part. Guests won't be allowed because of campus COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We feel confident that this will be a successful, memorable and safe commencement for our Spartans," Gilliam wrote.

N.C. A&T and GTCC — two other area institutions that hold commencement in the Greensboro Coliseum — haven't yet decided how they'll recognize the class of 2021.

A&T had tentatively decided to hold a virtual ceremony but is rethinking that approach after North Carolina officials announced this week that more people will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. A&T expects to announce its commencement plans in the next several days, a spokesman said Thursday.

GTCC "is exploring a handful of commencement options that will create a meaningful, personalized experience for our students while staying safe," college spokeswoman Jan Knox said Thursday.