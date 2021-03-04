UNCG opts for a third straight virtual commencement, but adds an in-person feature

GREENSBORO — UNCG has held its last two commencements online. Its next one will be virtual, too.
The Greensboro university told students this week that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for students who will earn their bachelor's and master's degrees after the current spring semester. The doctoral hooding ceremony also will be held online.
But unlike the online events held to recognize graduates last May and December, this year's commencement will have an in-person component.
Typically, UNCG graduates and their families fill the Greensboro Coliseum for commencement, which is traditionally held on a Friday morning in May. But "the (COVID-19) pandemic and associated public health directives currently restrict the ability to mass-gather in person," Chancellor Frank Gilliam wrote to students Wednesday in explaining the university's decision to forego an in-person event.
Both the upcoming commencement and hooding ceremonies will be recorded in advance.
It's unclear when these virtual events will be broadcast. UNCG's spring semester calendar shows May 6 as the date for the doctoral ceremony and May 7 as the date for commencement. UNCG said it will announce the dates of its virtual ceremonies soon.
New for the class of 2021 is what UNCG is calling "Cross the Quad." UNCG said it will set up a stage inside The Quad, a historic dorm complex on campus, and give students a chance to walk across stage and have their names read aloud.
This event will take place over several days during commencement week. It will be livestreamed and recorded, and a photographer will take pictures of each graduate who takes part. Guests won't be allowed because of campus COVID-19 safety protocols.
"We feel confident that this will be a successful, memorable and safe commencement for our Spartans," Gilliam wrote.
N.C. A&T and GTCC — two other area institutions that hold commencement in the Greensboro Coliseum — haven't yet decided how they'll recognize the class of 2021.
A&T had tentatively decided to hold a virtual ceremony but is rethinking that approach after North Carolina officials announced this week that more people will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. A&T expects to announce its commencement plans in the next several days, a spokesman said Thursday.
GTCC "is exploring a handful of commencement options that will create a meaningful, personalized experience for our students while staying safe," college spokeswoman Jan Knox said Thursday.
Elsewhere in North Carolina, two universities that hold commencement at their football stadiums said this week they plan to have those ceremonies in May.
UNC-Chapel Hill said Thursday that it will hold commencement over three days — May 14-16 — in Kenan Stadium. All three ceremonies will feature both live and pre-recorded content, including taped commencement addresses by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Kizzmekia Corbett, a UNC-CH alum who led efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
But UNC-CH commencement will look a lot different this year because of social-distancing requirements and mass-gathering limits. Graduates are limited to two guests, the traditional processional won't take place and faculty have been told to watch the livestream from home. In addition, the departmental ceremonies won't be held in-person this spring.
Duke University announced Tuesday that it plans to hold an in-person ceremony May 2 in Wallace Wade Stadium only for undergraduates who took part in its COVID-19 surveillance testing program. Guests won't be allowed, and the ceremony will be livestreamed.
Duke told its class of 2021 that it might let graduates invite guests if COVID-19 conditions improve. If conditions deteriorate, President Vincent Price told seniors that commencement might be held virtually.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.