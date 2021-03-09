UNCG plans to lay off 19 in its IT department, in part because it is moving to cloud-based services

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The IT department, meanwhile, is planning within the next three years to move much of its critical data infrastructure to the cloud — off-site computer networks connected to campus by the internet.

The university said it's becoming what it called "a cloud-first organization" so it can provide "a much more cost-effective model with greater capacity to expand as needed and with much greater service resilience," according to a university statement.

UNCG said it notified the affected employees four months early to give them time to move to different roles at UNCG or find a job elsewhere.

Some faculty members, who started hearing rumors of layoffs in late February, are raising concerns about the job cuts.

Not only are UNCG employees losing their salaries and health benefits during a pandemic, the information technology staff was "incredible" in helping faculty, staff and students teach, work and learn from home over the past year, said Matt Barr, a professor of media studies. Many UNCG classes and much work has been done remotely since March due to the pandemic.

"We are very concerned about this and are respectfully asking the university to reconsider these terminations," said Barr, a member of the UNCG chapter of the American Association of University Professors.