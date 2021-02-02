UNCG’s newest classroom building is sleek, sophisticated and just plain big

Colors with purpose

The dominant colors inside are green, brown and yellow. That was done on purpose, Krowchuk said.

“We wanted a lot of natural colors to bring the outdoors into the building,” she said.

In the largest classroom, which holds 150 students, each wheeled desk chair comes in one of four colors: blue, yellow, green or gray. The carpet also has four large rectangles in the same four colors.

That’s intentional, too, Krowchuk said. When nursing students group up for in-class assignments, they’re divided into teams by their chair color. Their assigned workspace is the same-colored rectangle. Every chair and whiteboard in the room is on wheels. The room is flat — not in tiers like many other college classrooms — to make group work easier.

“We’re forcing people to do interactive learning,” Krowchuk said, “which we know works best.”

The NIB is the fourth UNCG building on the site.

The Brick Dormitory was the one of the original four buildings when the State Normal and Industrial School opened in 1892. It burned to the ground in 1904.