UNCG to jump into esports with a new video game arena and new academic programs

UNCG plans to create a 3,300-square-foot esports facility underneath the cafeteria in Moran Commons. The venue, scheduled to open in the fall, will have at least 36 PCs and four gaming consoles plus video walls and big-screen video panels.

The university said the space will be used for competitions, recreational play and research and academic activities. It'll be the home arena of UNCG's existing esports and gaming club, which has about 100 members.

UNCG also said it will start new certificate programs — courses of study that can be completed in weeks or months instead of years — in areas such as esports administration, esports marketing and sponsorships and video game tournament design.

The university said it plans to start these online courses in the fall.

For now, there's a website — esports.uncg.edu — with details about the arena and the short-course programs.