UNCG to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or periodic testing for unvaccinated students taking at least one in-person class

GREENSBORO — UNCG students taking at least one class in person will now need to either show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or get tested periodically for the illness, the university announced Tuesday.

UNCG said in a statement that it made the change because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, concerns about the impact of the delta variant of COVID-19 and with new guidance from the UNC System in mind.

The university had already required proof of vaccination or testing for unvaccinated students living in UNCG residence halls.

How often students will be required to get tested will depend on several factors, including case counts on campus and the community overall, the university said.

UNCG said employees are under the same requirements.

Students taking at least one credit hour on campus can submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination on the Student Health Services website.

Every student who completes their COVID-19 vaccination and submits documentation will receive $50 in Flex on their Spartan card.

Testing will begin starting next week. Students who have not submitted proof of vaccination by Friday will be included on the initial list for testing. Students will be removed from the testing list after vaccination information is submitted.