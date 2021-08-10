 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or periodic testing for unvaccinated students taking at least one in-person class
0 Comments
breaking top story

UNCG to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or periodic testing for unvaccinated students taking at least one in-person class

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — UNCG students taking at least one class in person will now need to either show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or get tested periodically for the illness, the university announced Tuesday.

UNCG said in a statement that it made the change because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, concerns about the impact of the delta variant of COVID-19 and with new guidance from the UNC System in mind.

The university had already required proof of vaccination or testing for unvaccinated students living in UNCG residence halls.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

How often students will be required to get tested will depend on several factors, including case counts on campus and the community overall, the university said. 

UNCG said employees are under the same requirements.

Students taking at least one credit hour on campus can submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination on the Student Health Services website.

Every student who completes their COVID-19 vaccination and submits documentation will receive $50 in Flex on their Spartan card.

Testing will begin starting next week. Students who have not submitted proof of vaccination by Friday will be included on the initial list for testing. Students will be removed from the testing list after vaccination information is submitted.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Allred: NYS trooper says Cuomo made right decision

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation
Education

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation

At the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr rejoins former district Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green, who is the foundation's executive director. Green, who joined the district as superintendent in 2008, left in 2016 to lead the Winston-Salem nonprofit.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News