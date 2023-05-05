GREENSBORO — UNCG awarded 2,082 baccalaureate degrees at its undergraduate commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday.

Those graduates each got to hear their name called as they walked across the stage — with the university dropping its prior years' practice of having a keynote speaker in order to make time for the graduates' names to be read.

"The best things come to those who don't give up," read the message atop one graduate's decorated mortar board.

In his remarks to the graduating class, university Chancellor Frank Gilliam said about half of UNCG students come in as the first in their families to attend college.

"We provided opportunities for you, but you took them and ran with them," he said.

This year's Board of Governors Teaching Award went to professor Dan Yasaki of UNCG's Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

The university also awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to David Sprinkle.

Sprinkle is a major donor to the university and former chairman of UNCG's board of trustees, as well as a donor and volunteer with other local organizations and charities. Before his retirement, he was the president and CEO of The Todd Organization and a salesman for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. He served as a first lieutenant with the U.S. Army in South Vietnam, earning a bronze star.

"David Sprinkle, your commitment to the vibrancy and well-being of Greensboro and its people and to the excellence of this university and its students is exceptional," Gilliam said.

Natalie Adams, speaker for the class, said, "... while UNCG may be an academic institution, even more so it is a thriving community."

She explained that she has a chronic illness, and as a teen was mostly unable to attend school in-person.

That, she said, left her fearful about what she would encounter at the university — a fear, she said, that had melted by the end of her first semester. At UNCG, she said, she found peers who accepted and supported her. That, in turn, helped her to accept and support herself, as a student with an invisible disability. Together, they weathered the challenges of college, doing it all amid a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"For this," she said, "all I can say, is thank you."