UNCG will honor its 2020 doctoral graduates virtually on Friday

GREENSBORO — UNCG will recognize its doctoral degree recipients from 2020 with a virtual ceremony Friday afternoon.

The pre-recorded event will go online at 3 p.m. Friday at commencement.uncg.edu and will be available afterward on that page and UNCG's YouTube channel.

Friday's ceremony isn't an actual commencement, but the university said in a news release said the event will have elements of the traditional in-person ceremony that isn't being held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keynote speaker will be Fran Page, a UNCG graduate and retired Meredith College music professor who is past president of the N.C. Music Educators Association. Page earned her master's and doctoral degrees from UNCG, which gave her a College of Visual and Performing Arts Distinguished Alumni Award in 2020.

Other speakers at Friday's ceremony are Chancellor Frank Gilliam and 2020 doctoral graduates Derick Devon Jones Jr. (medicinal biochemistry) and Latifa A. Alsalimi (communication sciences and disorders).