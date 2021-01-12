UNCG will honor its 2020 doctoral graduates virtually on Friday

GREENSBORO — UNCG will recognize its doctoral degree recipients from 2020 with a virtual ceremony Friday afternoon.
The pre-recorded event will go online at 3 p.m. Friday at commencement.uncg.edu and will be available afterward on that page and UNCG's YouTube channel.
Friday's ceremony isn't an actual commencement, but the university said in a news release said the event will have elements of the traditional in-person ceremony that isn't being held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The keynote speaker will be Fran Page, a UNCG graduate and retired Meredith College music professor who is past president of the N.C. Music Educators Association. Page earned her master's and doctoral degrees from UNCG, which gave her a College of Visual and Performing Arts Distinguished Alumni Award in 2020.
Other speakers at Friday's ceremony are Chancellor Frank Gilliam and 2020 doctoral graduates Derick Devon Jones Jr. (medicinal biochemistry) and Latifa A. Alsalimi (communication sciences and disorders).
UNCG awarded 231 doctoral degrees in 2020. That number includes 108 doctor of philosophy degrees, or Ph.D.s; 23 doctor of education degrees; 14 doctor of musical arts degrees; and 86 doctor of nursing practice degrees. Thirty-two of these doctoral degrees went to students who finished their studies in December.
The university awarded nearly 5,000 bachelor's and master's degrees in 2020. Those graduates were honored at a virtual ceremony in December.
UNCG's last in-person graduation ceremony was held in December 2019. The university canceled its May and December commencements because of the pandemic but has recognized graduates at virtual events.
