UNCG will host four N.C. scholastic arts competitions in 2022

GREENSBORO — UNCG will be the host site for four statewide scholastic visual and performing arts competitions during the 2021-22 school year.

The N.C. Association for Scholastic Activities traditionally has held its dance, a cappella, show choir and art showcase events at high schools around the state.

Here's the schedule for the 2021-22 school year:

• N.C. Scholastic Dance Festival: Feb. 4-5

• N.C. High School A Cappella Competition: Feb. 11

• Metrographics Printing N.C. Show Choir Competition: March 19

• N.C. Art Showcase: May 14

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Metrographics Printing N.C. Showcase: May 14

The performing arts events will be held in UNCG Auditorium. The visual art showcase will take place in the Gatewood Studio Arts Building.

New for 2021-22 is the Metrographics Printing N.C. Showcase. This event will honor statewide award winners from the 2021-22 competitions and showcase live performances by state champion performing arts groups. Annual awards also will be presented to top students, educators and schools. It'll be held in UNCG Auditorium.