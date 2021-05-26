UNCG will host four N.C. scholastic arts competitions in 2022

GREENSBORO — UNCG will be the host site for four statewide scholastic visual and performing arts competitions during the 2021-22 school year.
The N.C. Association for Scholastic Activities traditionally has held its dance, a cappella, show choir and art showcase events at high schools around the state.
Here's the schedule for the 2021-22 school year:
• N.C. Scholastic Dance Festival: Feb. 4-5
• N.C. High School A Cappella Competition: Feb. 11
• Metrographics Printing N.C. Show Choir Competition: March 19
• N.C. Art Showcase: May 14
• Metrographics Printing N.C. Showcase: May 14
The performing arts events will be held in UNCG Auditorium. The visual art showcase will take place in the Gatewood Studio Arts Building.
New for 2021-22 is the Metrographics Printing N.C. Showcase. This event will honor statewide award winners from the 2021-22 competitions and showcase live performances by state champion performing arts groups. Annual awards also will be presented to top students, educators and schools. It'll be held in UNCG Auditorium.
UNCG said the students competing in these events can tour campus, meet with current UNCG students and faculty and use their live performances as part of their audition for UNCG's College of Visual and Performing Arts. The college's dean, bruce d. mcclung, said in a statement that holding the events at UNCG will help increase the college’s reach to students of all ages.
Leon Pfeiffer, the association's executive director, said in a statement he's "excited to be able to give middle and high school students the opportunity to perform in world-class facilities and get a taste of what life is like on a college campus with such strong performing and visual arts programs.”
The N.C. Association for Scholastic Activities has 182 member middle and high schools and holds eight annual scholastic competitions.
