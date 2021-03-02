UNCG will host vaccine clinic for Guilford County's college and university employees

GREENSBORO — UNCG will be the next local university to give out COVID-19 vaccines.

The university announced Tuesday that it will open an on-campus clinic next week for faculty and staff who work at the colleges and universities in Guilford County. UNCG said it's still working out some details, including the dates and times of the clinics and the registration process.

The university did announce a venue: the Cone Ballroom inside the Elliott University Center. There's also no cost to get a vaccine.

The news of the UNCG clinic came as North Carolina officials announced Tuesday that the remainder of people in Group 3 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

The newly eligible members of Group 3 are considered frontline essential workers who typically must work in person and are employed in one of eight sectors, including food and agriculture, public safety, transportation and higher education.