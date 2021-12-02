 Skip to main content
UNCG will increase prices for meal plans and housing, while tuition holds steady
UNCG (copy)

In this Oct. 5 photo, students walk by an inflatable Spiro on the UNCG campus in Greensboro. The university is increasing the cost of meal plans and housing for the 2022-23 academic year, but tuition will remain flat.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — UNCG's Board of Trustees voted on Thursday to increase prices slightly for university meal plans and housing for next school year. 

The board approved a series of increases to various meal plans, with the cost per semester increasing about 2 or 3%, or about $30 to $60.

Annual rates for housing are increasing by 2%.

UNCG leaders do not expect the rate increases to fully cover inflation costs to the university. 

For its new computer science Ph.D. program, launching in fall 2022, the university is increasing tuition by $100 per credit hour, with the money intended to go to compensation for graduate assistantships. 

Otherwise, UNCG is not increasing tuition, in keeping with state requirements. 

The state is increasing the security fee that students pay by $6.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

