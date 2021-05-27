UNCG will start a doctoral program in computer science

GREENSBORO — UNCG will launch a new doctoral program in computer science next year.

The university plans to admit the first six computer science doctoral students in fall 2022 and expects total program enrollment to reach 25 eventually. Students in this full-time on-campus program will need four years to get their Ph.D.

UNCG's new program will offer several research specialties, including artificial intelligence, database systems, extended reality and security.

"The Ph.D. program in computer science supports UNCG’s role as a high-research university with a strong arts and sciences background," interim Provost Terri Shelton said in a statement. "We can further leverage our nationally-recognized computer science department and existing depth of expertise to address the growing demand among students and employers for these skills."

Demand for advanced computer science degrees is robust, according to the UNC System.

Before the 2020-21 academic year, the five North Carolina universities that offer similar in-person doctoral programs — N.C. A&T, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte and Duke University — got nearly 1,000 applications for 261 available slots.