UNCG's COVID-19 vaccine clinic for higher ed employees opens Thursday

GREENSBORO — UNCG will start giving COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday to faculty and staff who work in higher education in Guilford County.
UNCG announced the clinics last week and provided more details Monday.
Who's eligible now: The UNCG clinic will be for Group 3 frontline essential workers who became eligible for vaccines last week. Eligible persons are faculty, staff and student employees who are working in person at a college or university in Guilford County. Family members aren't eligible.
Dates: UNCG has scheduled clinics for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Future clinic dates will be announced later. The university plans to operate its vaccination clinic for at least the next two months. Appointments are required.
Location: Cone Ballroom at the Elliott University Center. Parking will be available in the Walker Avenue Parking Deck.
The vaccine: UNCG will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, which requires no second visit.
Who's eligible later: College and university faculty and staff who aren't working in person are expected to become eligible March 24. That's when the state said it plans to expand vaccine eligibility to the remainder of Group 3 who also work in essential sectors as well as to those in Group 4 with higher-risk medical conditions or who live in close-group settings, including jail and prison inmates and people experiencing homelessness.
Clinics at other locations: UNCG said eligible higher ed workers should make an appointment that fits their schedules. If time slots at UNCG are full, there are numerous other places to get a vaccine, including N.C. A&T, local Walgreens stores, the three sites operated by the Guilford County Department of Public Health and the community vaccination center that opens Wednesday at Four Seasons Town Centre.
Visit myspot.nc.gov to make an appointment at a local vaccine clinic. To make an appointment at the mass vaccination clinic that opens Wednesday at Four Seasons Town Center, visit www.gsomassvax.org.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.