UNCG's COVID-19 vaccine clinic for higher ed employees opens Thursday

GREENSBORO — UNCG will start giving COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday to faculty and staff who work in higher education in Guilford County.

UNCG announced the clinics last week and provided more details Monday.

Who's eligible now: The UNCG clinic will be for Group 3 frontline essential workers who became eligible for vaccines last week. Eligible persons are faculty, staff and student employees who are working in person at a college or university in Guilford County. Family members aren't eligible.

Dates: UNCG has scheduled clinics for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Future clinic dates will be announced later. The university plans to operate its vaccination clinic for at least the next two months. Appointments are required.

Location: Cone Ballroom at the Elliott University Center. Parking will be available in the Walker Avenue Parking Deck.

The vaccine: UNCG will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, which requires no second visit.