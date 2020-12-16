UNCG's new Nursing and Instructional Building to open next month

GREENSBORO — UNCG says its newest academic building will open in January.

The Nursing and Instructional Building has 39 labs, 14 classrooms and nine research suites for two UNCG divisions — the School of Nursing and School of Health and Human Sciences — as well as the biology department and the chemistry and biochemistry department.

The facility also will be the new home of UNCG's nursing school, which will be relocated from the Moore Building.

UNCG's new five-story facility is located on the former site of the McIver Building.

At 180,000 square feet, the Nursing and Instructional Building ranks among the largest structures on the UNCG campus. With a price tag of $105 million, it's the most expensive university facility.

Funding for the project came from the Connect NC bond, which North Carolina voters approved in 2016.