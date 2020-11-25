UNCG's next virtual commencement will have the traditional pomp and circumstance

"You, this class from May, August and December 2020, have demonstrated a kind of determination and persistence that will get you through life’s biggest challenges," Gilliam said. "You have shown tremendous resilience and the kind of compassion and sense of community that speaks well to our collective character — the character of the UNC Greensboro family."

UNCG canceled its in-person commencement ceremony in the spring because of the pandemic and instead held a week-long series of online and public events in May. Graduates were recognized on UNCG's website and social media channels. Downtown Greensboro was lit up in blue and gold, UNCG's colors, for a night. Graduates' names were published in the newspapers of North Carolina's three largest cities that many UNCG students call home. UNCG even hired a plane to fly from Greensboro to Raleigh with a banner that read "CONGRATS TO UNC GREENSBORO'S NEWEST ALUMNI! #UNCGGRAD."

As UNCG leaders set up the May celebration, they thought they would be able to hold an in-person ceremony for May graduates sometime in the fall, possibly during homecoming in October. But when the pandemic persisted, the university scrapped those tentative plans and decided to hold a virtual commencement in December for all 2020 graduates.