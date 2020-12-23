UNCG's provost out after just six months

GREENSBORO — UNCG has replaced its new provost after just six months at the university.
The university announced late Wednesday that Jim Coleman will no longer be provost, the university's chief academic officer and second-ranking administrator. Coleman started work at UNCG on July 1 after holding the same job at the University of Arkansas for three and a half years.
Terri Shelton, who oversees UNCG's research operations, has been appointed interim provost as the university searches for a permanent academic leader.
UNCG said it removed Coleman from the job "due to behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders at UNCG," according to a news release.
UNCG did not describe that behavior and said it would provide no further details. A university spokeswoman also declined to further explain the decision.
UNCG did say Coleman may remain on the biology faculty. Coleman is a plant physiological ecologist, and when UNCG hired him as provost and executive vice chancellor this summer, it also gave him a joint appointment as a professor of biology — a common arrangement for senior leaders in higher education.
Coleman, reached by email Wednesday, declined to say what might have prompted UNCG to replace him. But Coleman said he plans to remain at UNCG as a biology professor and praised Chancellor Frank Gilliam for his "vision of UNCG becoming the model of an institution that seamlessly integrates access, excellence and engagement with the community."
"I am very proud of the work that the provost's team has done over the last six months," Coleman wrote. "I feel good knowing that great stuff will continue under Terri Shelton's interim leadership.
"I have grown to love UNCG during my tenure here and will want to do everything I can to make students, faculty, staff and the institution successful."
Shelton came to work at UNCG in 1995 as a psychology professor. She later directed the Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships for nearly a decade.
Shelton has been UNCG's vice chancellor for research and engagement since 2010.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.