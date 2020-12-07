 Skip to main content
UNCG's 'Toys for Joy Parade' is Tuesday night
UNCG's 'Toys for Joy Parade' is Tuesday night

December 2017

A pedestrian walks past a Christmas scene as carols play from the Vacc Bell Tower on the UNCG campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Dec. 7, 2017.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

GREENSBORO — UNCG will hold a drive-thru campus parade Tuesday night to collect toys for charity.

The "Toys for Joy Parade" will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and lead community members through the lit-up university campus.

The parade will start at the intersection of South Tate and Carr streets near UNCG, head west on North Drive and continue south along College Avenue, which is normally closed to traffic. The parade will end at the UNCG Alumni House, where toys will be collected by UNCG staff members.

Community members who want to take part should bring a new and unwrapped toy for a child between ages 4 and 16. Community members should wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This is the third year UNCG has organized a "Toys for Joy" toy drive but Tuesday will be the first time the event has been done as a drive-thru.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

