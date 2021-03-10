Under proposal, new Montessori school at Archer would be part of larger 'choice' zone

GREENSBORO — A planned Montessori school at what is now Archer Elementary is expected to be part of a larger "choice" zone, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said at Tuesday's meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education.
When district administrators and their consultants presented a facilities master plan to the school board a couple of years ago, they shared recommendations for creating two such zones — one in the Smith High School area in Greensboro and the other in the Andrews High School area in High Point.
The idea is that, within these zones, all schools would become magnet schools.
A kindergartner living in the Smith or Andrews areas would, instead of being assigned to one school based on their address, be offered a choice among the schools. Children could get preference to attend a school in their neighborhood, but would not be automatically assigned to it.
The district does not have any similar choice zones now.
Contreras didn't specify a timeline for the full transition to choice zones on Tuesday, but brought up the concept during a conversation about Archer Elementary renovations.
Board members voted 8-1 to approve a spending plan for $300 million in school bond dollars, that included, among other projects, the renovation of the Archer building into a Montessori magnet school.
The emailed public comments for Tuesday's meeting included a couple of emails raising opposition to the Archer building's planned transition.
"You also mentioned that you would be adding another magnet school when in reality you'll be taking one away," Roberto Godinez wrote. "Erwin (Montessori) already exists. It will not be created. Instead we will no longer have Archer."
Tuesday's meeting came one day after what was expected to be a protest at Archer Elementary. Instead, teacher Laurie Burrow and a friend told people who pulled up in their cars that the protest had been canceled after police said they would not allow a large gathering to occur because of the risk of spreading COVID-19.
She said that message had been conveyed by the school principal, who Burrow said spoke with a Greensboro police officer Monday afternoon while on speaker phone with the school's PTA president.
On Tuesday, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said officer Anthony Wimbish spoke with the school's principal on Monday, after the principal contacted him to make him aware of the potential protest, but that Wimbish did not bring up COVID-19 and did not tell the principal the rally could not go forward.
"We did not suggest. We did not insinuate. We did not hint that they could not have a protest," Glenn said.
At Tuesday's meeting, consultant David Sturtz shared estimates for how long the Archer renovation would take. He said the plan is to begin soil and environmental testing in 2021, design work in 2022 and construction in the summer of 2023.
The renovation, he added, would require the building be vacated for two academic years — 2023-24 and 2024-25 — with students moved to other locations to be determined.
He said several reasons went into the decision to make Archer the home for the new Montessori school that would be a successor to the Erwin Montessori program currently housed at Alamance Elementary.
One reason, he said, is Archer's location. It is located closer to the center of Greensboro and accessible to more students. Declining enrollment at the school, high rates of students in the area choosing other school options and the plan to make the Smith area into a choice zone were all factors in the decision, he explained.
Contreras said the Smith High and Andrews High areas have the most requests for school choice among the high school feeder areas.
"They also have some of the highest congregations of poverty and racial isolation, isolation by socio-economic status," she said. "Part of our equity work is to make sure that does not happen."
At Archer, 160 families zoned for the school are attending other Guilford County schools. Some applied to a magnet school lottery but didn't get in, Contreras said.
Her administration, she said, has been researching, planning and talking with local families and educators for years to figure out what magnet programs would best serve students and be attractive to families across the district.
"This did not come out of the blue," she said.
