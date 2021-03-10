Under proposal, new Montessori school at Archer would be part of larger 'choice' zone

At Tuesday's meeting, consultant David Sturtz shared estimates for how long the Archer renovation would take. He said the plan is to begin soil and environmental testing in 2021, design work in 2022 and construction in the summer of 2023.

The renovation, he added, would require the building be vacated for two academic years — 2023-24 and 2024-25 — with students moved to other locations to be determined.

He said several reasons went into the decision to make Archer the home for the new Montessori school that would be a successor to the Erwin Montessori program currently housed at Alamance Elementary.

One reason, he said, is Archer's location. It is located closer to the center of Greensboro and accessible to more students. Declining enrollment at the school, high rates of students in the area choosing other school options and the plan to make the Smith area into a choice zone were all factors in the decision, he explained.

Contreras said the Smith High and Andrews High areas have the most requests for school choice among the high school feeder areas.

"They also have some of the highest congregations of poverty and racial isolation, isolation by socio-economic status," she said. "Part of our equity work is to make sure that does not happen."