Under proposal, two Guilford schools could be renamed after A&T Four, Carolyn Coleman

GREENSBORO — Two schools could be renamed after local civil rights leaders under proposals that will be considered by the Guilford County Board of Education.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the board approved a recommendation from the district's facilities naming committee to accept the nominations and solicit comments from the public. The nominations would come back to the board for a vote at its April 12 meeting.

The committee is recommending that the district rename the Middle College at Bennett after Carolyn Coleman, the longtime Guilford County commissioner who recently died. The Carolyn Q. Coleman Middle College at Bennett was proposed by Superintendent Sharon Contreras, school board chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams.