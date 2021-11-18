Update: four students charged after unloaded gun brought to Grimsley High School on Wednesday

He said the students would face school consequences, as well as legal ones.

“We take school safety very seriously and this situation is unacceptable on this campus or any other campus,” O’Donnell said. “The best way to prevent weapons from entering our campus is to work with our parents and the community to ensure that weapons are not in the hands of our children. Please note that I will continue to do everything in my power to keep my students and staff safe each and every day.”

+3 'Guns and violence' involving juveniles have High Point police turning to community partners Some theorize that juvenile violence is up partly because of the pandemic, which forced teens to spend less time in school and more time on social media.

In early October, two juveniles were charged after a stolen handgun was found inside a vehicle in the Northeast High School parking lot.

Back in September, a 15-year-old was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of another student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

During a presentation at a school board retreat last month, Mike Richey said that violent crime, homicides and gun purchases have been trending upward and that incidents in schools are part of those trends. Richey is Guilford County Schools’ executive director of emergency management and school safety and security.

“We can’t have a discussion on schools without talking about the overall picture of society,” he said, “At this time in the United States, violence is up.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.