Update: Smith High School remains on virtual learning today due to HVAC issues

Update: Smith High School remains on virtual learning today. Ragsdale High School's air conditioning issue was fixed, and students have returned to classes today, district spokesman Janson Silvers said. 08/31/21, 10:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools sent students from Smith and Ragsdale high schools home early on Monday after issues arose with the school's air conditioning.

Smith went home at 12:30 p.m. and Ragsdale went home at 1 p.m.

District spokesman Janson Silvers said the early dismissals were due to issues with the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Silvers said the schools transitioned to virtual learning once students were sent home. Just prior to 5 p.m., he hadn't heard yet whether the schools would be back in-person on Tuesday.

Jamestown Middle School was dismissed early on Thursday because its air conditioning system wasn't working.

Those students went back to school the next day, according to Silvers.

"I believe the AC got repaired," he said.

Silvers said these are the only school closures or early dismissals he knows of thus far this school year.