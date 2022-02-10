UPDATED: Guilford County Board of Education seeks public input on calendars

GREENSBORO — Oct. 28 could become a teacher workday under a possible revision to next school year’s traditional calendar for Guilford County Schools (updated, 11:23 a.m., 02/11/2022, see correction below).

The Guilford County Board of Education is seeking public comment on the potential change to next year’s calendar, which the board previously approved. The proposed change would add a teacher workday on Oct. 28, 2022, and take away the one planned for April 6, 2023 (updated 11:23 a.m., 02/11/2022, see correction below).

Most schools in Guilford County follow the traditional calendar, but there are some exceptions. The board is also seeking public input on a few other calendars for next school year, which would cover extended-year schools and various specialized high schools.

To share feedback, members of the public can email boardclerk@gcsnc.com or send a letter by U.S. mail to Calendar Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401 (updated 11:23 a.m., 02/11/2022, see correction below).

