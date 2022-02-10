UPDATED: Guilford County Board of Education seeks public input on calendars

GREENSBORO — Oct. 28 could become a teacher workday under a possible revision to next school year’s traditional calendar for Guilford County Schools (updated, 11:23 a.m., 02/11/2022, see correction below).
The Guilford County Board of Education is seeking public comment on the potential change to next year’s calendar, which the board previously approved. The proposed change would add a teacher workday on Oct. 28, 2022, and take away the one planned for April 6, 2023 (updated 11:23 a.m., 02/11/2022, see correction below).
Most schools in Guilford County follow the traditional calendar, but there are some exceptions. The board is also seeking public input on a few other calendars for next school year, which would cover extended-year schools and various specialized high schools.
To share feedback, members of the public can email boardclerk@gcsnc.com or send a letter by U.S. mail to Calendar Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401 (updated 11:23 a.m., 02/11/2022, see correction below).
Guilford County Schools administrators have developed a separate calendar for most of the district’s “restart” schools. These are schools that have had low performance on state tests for multiple consecutive years and have applied for and received flexibility on certain rules as part of their attempts to improve.
The calendar that administrators developed for the restart schools next year includes 183 student days, starting on Aug. 9 and ending on June 14. The district expects 23 of the restart schools would follow that calendar, while Smith High School, the only high school on the list, would remain on the traditional calendar, as it did last year.
The school board does not have to approve the calendars for the restart schools.
The various calendar proposals and updated calendars are available on the district’s website.
Corrections: The proposed teacher workday to be added in October is Oct. 28. Oct. 31 was already in the calendar as a teacher workday. This information was incorrect in an earlier version of the article. The email to use to share comments is boardclerk@gcsnc.com, which was also incorrect in a previous version of this article.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.