Updated: Guilford County Schools is exploring new remote option at request of families and school board members

Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer, said that families contacted them and requested the additional remote option. With families raising the issue, school board members also chimed in to request that the district look into the possibility, she said.

Most high school classes aren't set to resume until Jan. 20, at the earliest, hence the desire to focus on elementary and middle school for this form.

Oakley stressed that the district does not yet know if it could pull off the remote learning via regular schools. However, officials are looking to see if they have enough staff members at the individual schools to make it work, if it's something that many parents want.

The following paragraph was re-written to clarify comments from Oakley:

If the district were able to go forward with the idea after Oct. 20, Oakley said that students who wanted to learn remotely while still staying enrolled at their school could be grouped in remote classes, with a teacher focused on instructing them remotely. Some pre-recorded lessons from expert teachers could also possibly be used as part of that online instruction in those classes.

They do not expect teachers would be working both in remote classes and in-person classes full-time, she said.

More information and a link to the form can be found at www.gcsnc.com.

