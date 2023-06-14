This story has been updated to include comments from a joint statement from Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh and Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley.

GREENSBORO — Shuttered for the past school year, Guilford County Schools' only all-girls high school program could be officially closed by the Guilford County Board of Education in July.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley made her recommendation to close the Middle College at Bennett during the board's meeting Tuesday. The district is set to hold a public hearing at its next board meeting on June 22. A vote is expected at the board's meeting on July 18.

In a joint statement from the college and the district, Bennett College president Suzanne Walsh said both are committed to girls' education and opportunities for young women to experience college.

"At this time, the Bennett College restructured semester as minimesters with a block schedule and hybrid model do not perfectly align with the structure and requirements of the school system," Walsh said. "We commend Guilford County Schools for their commitment to educating young women and look forward to future opportunities for partnership.”

In the joint statement, Oakley emphasized the district's gratitude for Bennett's investment in Guilford County Schools students over the years and its continued support of the district.

The all-girls high school launched in 2003 as the result of a partnership between Guilford County Schools and Bennett, a small, historically black women's college, located in Greensboro. In 2019-20, the school had 128 students.

As with all of Guilford County Schools Middle College programs, a big part of the idea was for high school students to be on the campus, take some of their classes directly from the college, experience campus academic life, and hopefully get excited to continue with college after graduating.

However, things started to unravel during the pandemic.

Ahead of the 2020-21 school year, Guilford County Schools hoped to have students back in class for in-person learning, at least part of the year, while Bennett College had plans to stay virtual all year. In response, Guilford County Schools chose to limit the program to then-rising juniors and seniors.

Rising 10th graders at the time were offered other options and rising ninth graders weren’t enrolled. That pattern continued in 2021-22, with Guilford County Schools again not bringing any new classes in, leaving seniors as the only remaining class for the 2021-22 school year.

District leaders said they did open applications up for new freshmen for the 2022-23 school year, but not enough applied to be able to restart the program that year.

In explaining the recommendation to officially close this summer, district leaders said Bennett's class schedule just doesn't fit well with the school district's schedule. For example, leaders said, Bennett holds some classes in the early evening, as opposed to district's daytime setup. And, district leaders said, Bennett operates on a hybrid model, with one day of face-to-face instruction and four days of remote instruction each week.

"We know that for the vast majority of our students, they need face-to-face instruction," Oakley said.

During the board's discussion, board member Khem Irby brought up the fact that Guilford County Schools now has a high school for boys, the N.C. A&T Four Middle College, but none for girls.

"We no longer have a balance," she said. "So I don't know what the plan is or the idea is around bringing that balance back."

Oakley told her the district's facilities master plan calls for eventually opening a single-gender leadership academy for grades 6-12, and so that issue could be revisited in years ahead. Male and female enrollment across all the middle colleges is roughly even, district leaders said.