Vaccines for teachers? Rapid COVID-19 tests?: A back-to-school Q&A with Guilford County Schools' chief of staff

Q: Several N.C. school districts, including Alamance-Burlington Schools, are participating in a pilot program where they are getting rapid COVID-19 tests to use in the schools. Have there been any conversations about taking part in that pilot program or in having rapid testing here?

A: Guilford County Schools leaders didn't have "all the pieces in place on the public health side or the school district side" to pursue applying to the pilot program at the time that applications were open, despite being interested. "You've got to have people to do the testing and you've got to make sure the lab capacity is there and the certifications are in place to run the appropriate tests." The district is currently investigating whether there is a way they could still pursue rapid testing in schools outside of the pilot program.

Q: What's the status of the district's efforts to get more laptops and tablets?

A: The district is continuing to give out devices to staff and students and plans to send more laptops to the elementary schools this week.