Vaccines for teachers? Rapid COVID-19 tests?: A back-to-school Q&A with Guilford County Schools' chief of staff

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is investigating the possibility of using rapid testing for COVID-19 and is buying medical-grade masks for students and staff as students return for in-person classes.
Thousands of additional students started in-person classes Tuesday and more could be added later this month as part of the district's phased reentry plan amid the pandemic. Most middle and high school students remain learning remotely from home for now.
On Tuesday, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr took questions from reporters as students resumed classes after winter break. Here's some of what she had to say about vaccines, teacher leave, safety precautions and other issues. Answers are paraphrased unless directly quoted.
Question: Have you had any conversations with the state or county about vaccinations for teachers? Any chance that could happen this month or next month?
Answer: The district has been talking with Guilford County's public health department about this, but school administrators do not know any dates for when teacher vaccinations might begin. Teachers are considered front-line essential workers under North Carolina's plan for giving out vaccines, and front-line essential workers are next in line after people over the age of 75.
(Guilford County plans to begin vaccinating people over 75 starting Monday, and to continue to offer vaccines for any health care workers who are exposed to COVID-19 patients, or carrying out vaccinations, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The county said it would release information in late January about when vaccinations would begin for other front-line essential workers).
Q: Several N.C. school districts, including Alamance-Burlington Schools, are participating in a pilot program where they are getting rapid COVID-19 tests to use in the schools. Have there been any conversations about taking part in that pilot program or in having rapid testing here?
A: Guilford County Schools leaders didn't have "all the pieces in place on the public health side or the school district side" to pursue applying to the pilot program at the time that applications were open, despite being interested. "You've got to have people to do the testing and you've got to make sure the lab capacity is there and the certifications are in place to run the appropriate tests." The district is currently investigating whether there is a way they could still pursue rapid testing in schools outside of the pilot program.
Q: What's the status of the district's efforts to get more laptops and tablets?
A: The district is continuing to give out devices to staff and students and plans to send more laptops to the elementary schools this week.
(District spokesman Janson Silvers said the district is still awaiting 30,000 Chromebooks that it has ordered for student use to be shipped to North Carolina, but they are hopeful they would be able to begin distributing them to students sometime this month).
Q: What sorts of precautions will parents and students see when they return to schools, anything different?
A: Some of the precautions in place will include daily temperature checks, having to answer health questions before entering the building, and hand washing stations. Also, the district has bought medical-grade masks to provide to students and staff and is ordering more.
Q: What protections are in place for teachers? Do they get COVID-19 specific leave?
A: It's important to provide choices for teachers. The district has tried to provide the option to teach virtually for as many teachers who want it as is possible. They have also granted accommodations to "a significant number" of teachers with medical conditions or other concerns and some teachers have chosen to go on some sort of medical leave.
The federal government had been providing COVID-19 specific leave for teachers and school district employees, however, that expired Dec. 31.
"We are now looking at teachers having to use their own sick leave. It's an issue we are looking at and looking at the potential budget impact and the state regulations around that. It's certainly an issue that we are advocating potentially to be extended for those who need it."
Q: Will Guilford County Schools be reopening learning centers? (Learning centers are sites at schools that allow students to use school internet to take part in remote classes and complete assignments on days when they are learning remotely.)
A: "We are working very hard to reopen learning centers as fast as we can. We have some grant money to do so, and expect to get them up and running in February. More details will be coming out in the next week or so."
Q: Are there any major staffing needs for the district in terms of those who have not come back to work?
A: "Right now we are feeling that we have adequate staff. " There's been "a bit of an uptick" in retirements throughout the school year, as well as a slight uptick in staff taking health and medical leave in the last couple of weeks. Carr estimated 10 or so have recently taken leave. "I am sure as this continues if the numbers continue to climb we will have some challenges regarding staffing, but right now we are feeling we are in good shape."
