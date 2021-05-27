Waiver extended: UNC System schools to remain test-optional for a second straight year

For the second straight year, students who want to attend a UNC System school won't have to submit a standardized test score.
A divided UNC Board of Governors on Thursday extended its current test-score waiver for freshman admission through 2022. The board put the waiver in place last summer for the 2021 admissions cycle after ACT and SAT tests were canceled repeatedly during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiver extension means that students who want to enroll at a UNC System school in the spring, summer or fall of 2022 won't have to include an ACT or SAT score in their applications. But the board's action doesn't prohibit students from submitting test scores or universities from considering them.
"I do believe extraordinary circumstances have called for this," board member David Powers said at Thursday's meeting.
Though North Carolina has largely reopened and UNC System officials expect standardized tests to be more widely available this fall, about 22,000 high school students weren't able to take the ACT at school earlier this year.
North Carolina's public schools usually give the ACT free of charge to high school juniors during the school day each February. But the pandemic upended those plans this year at some high schools, largely in rural areas of the state.
UNC System officials said it isn't clear if these students have the money, transportation or opportunity to take a college admissions exam later on. Also unclear is whether students will be able to take standardized tests more than once in hopes of improving their scores before college applications are due.
UNC System leaders said campus chancellors and provosts asked to extend the waiver for an additional year.
The UNC System won't be alone in not requiring test scores in 2022. About 1,400 U.S. colleges and universities won't make applicants submit ACT or SAT scores for admission next year. These schools include Duke University, Elon University, Davidson College, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, the University of Texas and California State University systems and the Ivy League institutions. The NCAA last month extended its test-score waiver for student-athletes enrolling in 2022-23.
"We're not on a limb by ourselves," said Temple Sloan, who chairs the board's educational planning committee.
Standardized tests remain a hotly-debated topic in education circles and among the Board of Governors.
The University of California system settled a lawsuit brought by low-income students of color and disabled students by announcing earlier this month that it would no longer consider SAT or ACT scores for admissions or scholarships.
A Colorado bill signed this week no longer requires that state's public colleges and universities to consider test scores.
But the Board of Governors does not seem ready to go quite that far. The waiver proposal barely emerged from Wednesday's educational planning committee meeting — Sloan had to break a 2-2 tie — and six board members voted against the measure Thursday.
Several Board of Governors members argued that standardized test scores are key components of the admissions process and should be considered. Board member Joel Ford said the test-score waiver represents a lowering of standards that could set up students for failure once they start college.
"I don't want to deny any student in the state of North Carolina a higher education," Ford said. "I do believe that we have a responsibility to make sure (students are) prepared and to make sure they belong there and to make sure they can graduate."
Several members, meanwhile, said the university system's governing board should take a deeper look at the use of standardized test scores in the UNC System's college admissions process.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.