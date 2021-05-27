Waiver extended: UNC System schools to remain test-optional for a second straight year

For the second straight year, students who want to attend a UNC System school won't have to submit a standardized test score.

A divided UNC Board of Governors on Thursday extended its current test-score waiver for freshman admission through 2022. The board put the waiver in place last summer for the 2021 admissions cycle after ACT and SAT tests were canceled repeatedly during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiver extension means that students who want to enroll at a UNC System school in the spring, summer or fall of 2022 won't have to include an ACT or SAT score in their applications. But the board's action doesn't prohibit students from submitting test scores or universities from considering them.

"I do believe extraordinary circumstances have called for this," board member David Powers said at Thursday's meeting.

Though North Carolina has largely reopened and UNC System officials expect standardized tests to be more widely available this fall, about 22,000 high school students weren't able to take the ACT at school earlier this year.