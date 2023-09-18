The Triad's private colleges generally fell while the region's public colleges gained in newly revamped rankings released Monday by U.S. News & World Report.

The one exception was High Point University, a private school in High Point, which kept its No. 1 ranking among Southern Regional Colleges, same as last year.

According to the publication, the new version of the rankings puts more emphasis on helping students move up in society and on college graduate outcomes.

In her article on this year's rankings, U.S. News & World Report reporter Sarah Wood noted that some public colleges and universities are ranking higher this year because the methodology now looks more at the return on investment, earnings, debt, Pell grant recipients and first-generation students, which she said are factors that public schools generally performed well on.

U.S. News & World Report also shifted to rely on data that is either universally reported by schools or obtainable from third-party sources. The ranking factors that were dropped this year include class size, proportion of faculty with terminal degrees, alumni giving, proportion of graduates borrowing, and high school class standing.

Wake Forest University's slip from 29 to 47 among national universities was among about a dozen individual college-ranking changes noted by Wood in the article.

In a news release, the private school in Winston-Salem noted that two of the factors that were removed, small class size and teaching by professors with a terminal degree, are, "long-standing institutional priorities valued by Wake Forest students, faculty and alumni."

"It is unfortunate that this year’s methodology no longer rewards institutions for some of the elements of the Wake Forest experience that we value most," said Wake Forest President Susan Wente said in the news release, which also emphasized steps the university has taken to support first-generation students and students with limited financial means.

“Wake Forest has never made decisions or determined University strategy based on chasing rankings such as those from U.S. News," Wente said. "We do not intend to start now."

In the national university rankings category, Elon University, another private institution, fell from 89 to 133. Elon has a main campus in Alamance County and a law school in Greensboro.

Duke University was at No. 7 in the national rankings (tied with California Institute of Technology), while UNC Chapel Hill was at No. 22 (tied with Georgetown University).

Among public schools, UNCG in Greensboro rose to 219 from 216, Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem rose from 285 to 260, and N.C. A&T in Greensboro rose from 299 to 280.

U.S News & World Report's national universities category includes schools that offer a range of undergraduate majors, plus master's and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates.

However, there are three other categories the publication recognizes.

National liberal arts colleges focus almost exclusively on undergraduate education and award at least 50% of their degrees in the arts and sciences, according to the publication.

Among those, Salem College, a private school in Winston-Salem, fell from 124 to 139.

Guilford College ranked 167 this year, while Bennett College ranked 182. Both of the Greensboro private liberal arts schools were given a more generic rank of "156 to 201" by U.S. News & World Report last year.

The regional colleges category is for schools, like High Point University, that focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than 50% of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. U.S. News & World report does not have an overall national ranking for those schools, but groups them by North, South, Midwest and West.

The publication does the same for the regional universities category, which covers schools that offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master's degree programs but few, if any, doctoral programs, according to the publication.

Appalachian State University, a public school located in Boone, rose from 6 to 3 in the Southern Regional Universities category. Greensboro College, a private school in Greensboro, fell from 94 to 103 in the regional universities rankings.