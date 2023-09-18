For almost three decades, Wake Forest University has been among the top 30 universities in the U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings. Now that 27-year streak is over.

In U.S. News & World Report's new, overhauled version of the rankings, released Monday, Wake Forest slipped from 29th among national universities to 47th.

It's tied with half a dozen other national universities for that spot, including Virginia Tech and University of Georgia.

According to the publication, the new version of the rankings puts more emphasis on helping students move up in society and on college graduate outcomes, such as proportion of the college's graduates that earn more on average than high school graduates. It also shifts to rely on data that is either universally reported by schools or obtainable from third-party sources.

The ranking factors that were dropped this year include class size, proportion of faculty with terminal degrees, alumni giving, proportion of graduates borrowing, and high school class standing.

In a news release, Wake Forest noted that two of the factors that were removed, small class size and teaching by professors with a terminal degree, are, "long-standing institutional priorities valued by Wake Forest students, faculty and alumni."

"It is unfortunate that this year’s methodology no longer rewards institutions for some of the elements of the Wake Forest experience that we value most," said Wake Forest University President Susan Wente said in the news release.

Wake Forest's slip was among about a dozen individual college-ranking changes noted by reporter Sarah Wood in the U.S. News article analyzing and summarizing this year's rankings.

She noted that some public colleges and universities are ranking higher this year because the methodology now looks more at the return on investment, earnings, debt, Pell grant recipients and first-generation students, which she said are factors that public schools generally performed well on.

In the news release, Wake Forest pointed to its first-generation student serving programs, Magnolia Scholars and First in the Forest, and the recently announced Early Action application option specifically for first-generation students, and a 2022 For Humanity initiative to raise money to create new scholarships, as evidence of it ongoing commitment to helping first-generation students and students of more limited financial means.

“Wake Forest has never made decisions or determined University strategy based on chasing rankings such as those from U.S. News," Wente said. "We do not intend to start now."