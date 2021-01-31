Wake Forest University selects Vanderbilt provost as its next president

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest University has chosen Susan Wente, the provost at Vanderbilt University, as its next president and the first woman to serve in the post.

Wente, 58, becomes the university's 14th president on July 1, the Board of Trustees said Sunday. Her last name is pronounced Wen-TEE.

Wente is replacing Nathan Hatch, who is retiring June 30 after 16 years.

"I am committed to sustaining what makes Wake Forest unique — its core values, and the culture of friendliness and honor," Wente said in a video to the Wake Forest community.

"I am equally committed to enhancing our ability to execute our mission.

"I believe that through trust, transparency and teamwork, our cohesive community will make bold decisions together that will shape our pathway forward," Wente said.

The university required just 3½ months from Hatch's Oct. 14 retirement announcement to Wente's hiring. She received the unanimous recommendation of the appointed search committee.