Wake Forest's decision to rename a campus building affects another N.C. university

Wake Forest University's announcement last week that it would rename a campus building that honored a slaveholding former president had some ripple effects.
Not only did this decision affect Wake Forest, it also has caused Wingate University near Charlotte to reconsider its own history.
Wake Forest on Friday said it's changing the name of Wingate Hall, the building adjacent to Wait Chapel and home of its divinity school. The building will be called May 7, 1860 Hall to commemorate the date that Wake Forest College, as it was known then, sold 16 enslaved men, women and children. The college used the proceeds of the sale — nearly $11,000 — to establish its first endowment.
Wingate Hall was named for Washington Manly Wingate, who was closely connected to the college for nearly 30 years until he died in 1879. He was a pastor and professor at the college and twice served as Wake Forest's president, including in 1860 when the college sold the slaves bequeathed to the college. Wingate himself owned slaves as well.
Wingate University said Friday its president had learned of Washington Manly Wingate's slaveholding past in a recent telephone call from Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch.
“This truth hurts,” Wingate President Rhett Brown said in a statement on the Wingate University website. “It casts a shadow over our university, my alma mater, and is not in keeping with who we are today, what we value and how we strive to be more inclusive for the students who study here and the people who work here.”
Wingate School was founded in 1896 by Baptist Associations in North and South Carolina to educate children through high school age. According to the university, the Wingate name was suggested by the son of one of the school's first trustees to honor Washington Manly Wingate, who had died 17 years earlier. The trustee's son was teaching at Wake Forest College, which had been started by Baptists in 1834.
Wingate University said Washington Manly Wingate played no role in the founding of Wingate School, nor was any money from the sale of enslaved persons used to start the school.
Brown said Wingate University in 2018 reviewed campus buildings, monuments and landmarks to see if any names had an "egregious" past. The university said it found no ties to slavery but apparently did not discover Washington Manly Wingate's history.
The private university in its statement didn't say whether it might change its name or whether that's even under consideration.
"So far, the only decision that has been made is to create a committee of stakeholders — faculty and staff members, students, alumni, trustees, town officials and others — to speak into the matter and help us determine next steps," the university said in its statement.
A Wingate spokeswoman told the Charlotte Observer on Saturday that "it’s way too premature” to speculate on what those steps might be.
The university also has scheduled a campus discussion for Wednesday afternoon.
Wingate School changed its named to Wingate Junior College in 1923 when it became a two-year higher education institution. It dropped "Junior" from its name in 1977 shortly before it awarded its first bachelor's degrees, then became Wingate University in 1995.
Located in the Union County town of Wingate southeast of Charlotte, Wingate University has about 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students as well as satellite campuses in Charlotte and Hendersonville.
