Wake Forest's decision to rename a campus building affects another N.C. university

Wake Forest University's announcement last week that it would rename a campus building that honored a slaveholding former president had some ripple effects.

Not only did this decision affect Wake Forest, it also has caused Wingate University near Charlotte to reconsider its own history.

Wake Forest on Friday said it's changing the name of Wingate Hall, the building adjacent to Wait Chapel and home of its divinity school. The building will be called May 7, 1860 Hall to commemorate the date that Wake Forest College, as it was known then, sold 16 enslaved men, women and children. The college used the proceeds of the sale — nearly $11,000 — to establish its first endowment.

Wingate Hall was named for Washington Manly Wingate, who was closely connected to the college for nearly 30 years until he died in 1879. He was a pastor and professor at the college and twice served as Wake Forest's president, including in 1860 when the college sold the slaves bequeathed to the college. Wingate himself owned slaves as well.

Wingate University said Friday its president had learned of Washington Manly Wingate's slaveholding past in a recent telephone call from Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch.