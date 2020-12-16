Wake schools expand protection for transgender students. Some critics are unhappy.

RALEIGH — The Wake County school system is expanding anti-discrimination protection to its transgender students and employees, over the objections of conservative groups.

The Wake County school board unanimously gave initial approval Tuesday to revisions to the district's anti-harassment and employment policies to include "transgender or gender identity" among the groups protected against discrimination. The policy changes are based on federal court rulings that have said, among other things, that transgender people should be allowed to use the restroom that matches their gender identity.

"This policy goes a step further to make sure that we are inclusive of all students — and not only students but staff — in making sure that we are doing what we can to protect them from any type of bullying," said board member Karen Carter.

Wake, which is North Carolina's largest school system, already prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, disability or age. The added anti-discrimination language will go into effect after a second and final vote in January.

Some critics have charged that the policy changes would put female students at risk.