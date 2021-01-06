Wake will bring students back for in-person classes. But part of the plan may change.

"If there's a child not getting online, but they will come to the classroom and they do have a teacher that will actually come to the classroom and teach them, I just can not think of any good reason not to teach that child in person," said school board member Roxie Cash. "We have so many kids who are not getting on remote."

In a potential compromise, Superintendent Cathy Moore said she'll report back next week on what resources it would take to keep class sizes at around 20 students while still offering daily in-person classes for those two grade levels. The board is expected to schedule a meeting next week.

In-person classes resume Jan. 20

Board members indicated Tuesday they're willing to back the rest of the plan to resume in-person instruction for most students on Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 for year-round students.

Wake plans to offer daily in-person classes for students in pre-K through third grade and a mix of in-person and online classes for middle school and high school students. Only the 77,284 students in the Virtual Academy would not have any in-person classes next semester.