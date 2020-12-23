 Skip to main content
WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader, a Guilford County Schools alumnus, donates to Dudley High
WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader, a Guilford County Schools alumnus, donates to Dudley High

D.J. Reader

Dudley High School principal Lise' Timmons-McLaughlin invites Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, big check in hand, into the media center at the school in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Reader donated $2,500 for tablets from his foundation that honors his late father, David Reader.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

D.J. Reader, a Grimsley High School alumni and defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, gave back to his community Wednesday, gifting Dudley High School with $2,500 from his foundation to help pay for much-needed tablets as students continue to learn remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

