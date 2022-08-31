 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

WATCH LIVE: Guilford County Schools to make superintendent announcement at 4 today

  • Jessie Pounds

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education plans to make an announcement at 4 p.m. today following a national search for the district's next superintendent. 

Watch the announcement live at 4 p.m. by clicking play on the video player embedded at the top of this article. 

The planned announcement comes just days after the majority of Guilford County Schools students returned to classes for the 2022-23 school year and coincides with Superintendent Sharon Contreras' last day of employment with the district. 

Contreras, who had been superintendent since 2016, announced in January that she would be leaving after that school year to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education. 

Whitney Oakley, the district's former deputy superintendent, has been leading the district as acting superintendent since mid-July. 

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

