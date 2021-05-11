Watch now: 10 facts about student debt

Did you know that the amount of outstanding college loans has more than doubled in 12 years?

Or that households still paying off student loans owe on average more than $40,000?

Or that most outstanding student loans are owed not for a four-year degree but graduate school?

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation of New York City recently issued a online report that highlighted 10 key facts about student debt in the United States.

Using data from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Department of Education, the report noted the effects of student debt "are being felt by Americans across the country as young college graduates today are entering the workforce with unprecedented amounts of student debt, and older Americans are still paying off such debt years after graduation."

To read the report and see more data on college debt, visit pgpf.org.

