WATCH NOW: A few quick facts about N.C. higher education
WATCH NOW: A few quick facts about N.C. higher education

A new report from BEST NC offers new facts and figures about college admissions, graduation rates and more.

A new report rounds up a lot of data about education in North Carolina.

The 2021 edition of "Facts & Figures: Education in North Carolina" is available online. Click here to read or download the entire 76-page document.

Much of the report focuses on K-12 enrollment, teachers, programs, finances and achievement. But it also includes numbers from the state's university system, and the video above highlights some of those stats.

The report was published by BEST NC (Business for Educational Success and Transformation), which calls itself "a nonprofit organization created by business leaders who believe the future of our state’s economy is inseparable from the quality of our education."

Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

